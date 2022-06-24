Search

24 Jun 2022

Football rumours: Barcelona finally make bid for Robert Lewandowski

Football rumours: Barcelona finally make bid for Robert Lewandowski

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 8:06 AM

What the papers say

After months of anticipation, it is believed Barcelona have finally made an offer for Robert Lewandowski. The Telegraph says the deal for the Bayern Munich striker is worth up to £34million, with the 33-year-old reported to be confident that the offer will be accepted.

The paper also reports France midfielder Adrien Rabiot is ready to call time on his tenure at Juventus. The 27-year-old has made it clear to club bosses that he intends to quit the Italian club in the summer window, with the Premier League his preferred destination.

Chelsea have set their sights on Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to The Sun. Citing Sky Sports in Italy, the Blues view the 22-year-old as an ideal fill-in for the departed Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, but would need to negotiate down his £103million release clause.

The Metro says Lyon intend to sign Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia, who is a target of Manchester United.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo: The 37-year-old is concerned about the direction of Manchester United and is considering quitting Old Trafford, reports Portuguese outlet Record.

Christian Eriksen: Meanwhile, Sky Sports says the Denmark midfielder is weighing up whether to join the Red Devils.

