Search

24 Jun 2022

Six-year-old superfan stunned by surprise meeting with favourite Scotland player

Six-year-old superfan stunned by surprise meeting with favourite Scotland player

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 4:55 PM

A schoolgirl was surprised by her favourite Scotland player at the national team’s training ground after writing about her at school.

Six-year-old superfan Caris was invited to tour the training grounds after writing about Arsenal ladies defender Jen Beattie in honour of International Women’s Day.

Beattie, who recovered from breast cancer last year, said the message “blew me away” and decided to surprise her biggest fan in person.

Beattie said: “Way back in March, I got tweeted the most adorable little letter that a girl called Caris had written in primary school for International Women’s Day.

“It was for me and I looked at it and it just blew me away. It actually made me pretty emotional.

“So we brought her down here today to give her a little surprise with some goodie bags and a shirt as well.”

While Caris thought that she was visiting for a tour of the training facilities, she had the opportunity to meet and have a kick-about with all the Scottish players, including her hero Beattie.

Her letter to Beattie said: “Jenifer Beattie is 30 years old and plays for Arsenal and Scotland. This woman inspires me because she had cancer and was able to play football again. When I grow up I want to be like her.”

In a video posted by the Scottish National Team on Twitter, Caris can be seen meeting Beattie, excitedly exclaiming “It’s Jen! You’re my favourite Scotland player” to which Beattie replied “you’re my favourite fan”.

Caris’s mother said that her daughter “loved” the experience.

She said: “All she knew was that she was coming and she thought she was just getting a look at the training facility. We didn’t say that she was going to meet anyone.

“And then we got onto the training pitch and the players started filtering out and she’s thinking, ‘Oh, what’s happening here?’ And then Jen appeared and I physically saw her starting to tremble because she was so excited to meet her. She just loved it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media