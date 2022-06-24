FA charges Bristol Rovers after pitch invasion during win over Scunthorpe

Bristol Rovers have been charged by the Football Association following a pitch invasion towards the end of their 7-0 win over Scunthorpe which sealed promotion on the final day of the Sky Bet League Two season.

Rovers struck five times in the second half at the Memorial Stadium to make up their goal difference deficit Northampton, which had been five, to go up by the barest of margins.

The match was halted for 16 minutes after Elliot Anderson’s 85th-minute seventh goal prompted a pitch invasion before Rovers saw out the match when play eventually resumed.

Avon and Somerset Police subsequently imposed sanctions over fan misconduct – including a ban for a 16-year-old boy who admitted assaulting a Scunthorpe player during the pitch invasion.

On Thursday, the FA announced its own disciplinary action.

A statement read: “Bristol Rovers FC has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 and E20.2 following their EFL League Two fixture against Scunthorpe United FC on Saturday 7 May 2022.

“It is alleged that in the 85th minute of the fixture, Bristol Rovers FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area.

“It is further alleged that at the conclusion of the fixture, Bristol Rovers FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

“The club has until Monday 4 July 2022 to provide a response.”