Swansea sign Matthew Sorinola on loan from Belgian club Union SG

Swansea have signed former MK Dons wideman Matthew Sorinola on a season-long loan from Belgian club Union SG.
The move reunites Sorinola with Swansea boss Russell Martin as the 21-year-old played for the former Scotland defender in Milton Keynes.
Lambeth-born Sorinola made 46 appearances for the Dons before moving to Belgium last July and can operate as a winger or a wing-back.
Sorinola follows defenders Nathan Wood, Harry Darling and Wasiri Williams in arriving at Swansea this summer.
