Aiden McGeady reunites with boss Lee Johnson after agreeing Hibs move

Aiden McGeady has been reunited with manager Lee Johnson after joining Hibernian on a one-year deal.
The 36-year-old Republic of Ireland international joins after leaving Sunderland, where he played under new Hibs boss Johnson.
McGeady, who began his career with Celtic before having spells with Spartak Moscow, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston and Charlton, is the Edinburgh side’s seventh summer signing.
Johnson said: “We are delighted to bring Aiden to Hibernian FC.
“He will bring skill, experience and gravitas to our team. Aiden is a top player, has had a fantastic career to date and we aim to extend and accentuate his abilities within the blend of our new-look squad.
“We will also look to utilise Aiden’s fantastic leadership qualities to help guide and get the best out of our young forward players.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.