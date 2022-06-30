Search

30 Jun 2022

Loic Damour leaves Hearts after disappointing three-year stint at Tynecastle

Loic Damour leaves Hearts after disappointing three-year stint at Tynecastle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 12:34 PM

Loic Damour has joined French side FC Versailles after his ill-fated three-year stint with Hearts ended by mutual agreement.

The 31-year-old midfielder arrived at the Jambos on a four-year deal from Cardiff amid a wave of excitement in August 2019.

However, his move to Tynecastle did not go to plan as he failed to make an impact in a team struggling at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Damour made 21 appearances for Hearts, with the last of them coming in the final game before the Covid pandemic sent football into shutdown in March 2020.

After his side were relegated to the Championship at the end of his first season in Edinburgh, the Frenchman was frozen out for the 2020-21 campaign before spending last season on loan at Le Mans.

He will now continue his career in his homeland after joining third-tier side FC Versailles.

Hearts said on their website: “The club wishes Loic and his family well as he enters the next chapter of his career.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media