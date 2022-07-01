Search

01 Jul 2022

On this day in 2010: Roy Hodgson confirmed as new manager of Liverpool

Roy Hodgson was confirmed as the new manager of Liverpool on a three-year contract on this day in 2010.

The then 62-year-old signed a deal to replace Rafael Benitez who left the club by mutual consent after six years at Anfield.

Hodgson guided Fulham to the Europa League final before trading west London for Merseyside, but his stay with Liverpool was short lived.

He only managed seven wins from 20 Premier League matches before leaving the club by mutual consent in January 2011.

After his exit, Hodgson admitted that the job was one of the most testing in his entire career.

He said: “I have found the last few months some of the most challenging of my career.

“I am very sad not to have been able to put my stamp on the squad, to be given the time to bring new players into the club in this transfer window and to have been able to be part of the rebuilding process at Liverpool.”

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish replaced Hodgson and won the League Cup on penalties against Cardiff in 2012.

News

