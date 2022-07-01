Search

01 Jul 2022

Tottenham confirm Richarlison signing

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 10:55 AM

Tottenham have completed the £60million signing of Richarlison from Everton.

The Brazil forward has signed a five-year deal at Spurs, moving to London after four years at Goodison Park.

Richarlison has now become Tottenham’s fourth summer signing, following Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma into the north London club.

Football managing director Fabio Paratici has wasted little time in handing Spurs boss Antonio Conte the kind of squad reinforcements the Italian so craved this summer.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Richarlison from Everton, subject to a work permit,” Tottenham confirmed in a statement.

“The Brazil international has signed a contract with us until 2027.”

Tottenham are expected to continue pushing for new recruits, with moves for Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence and Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet both mooted.

Spurs are understood to have fended off competition from both Arsenal and Chelsea to complete the high-profile deal for Richarlison.

The 25-year-old will add further competition and depth to Tottenham’s attacking ranks, with Spurs having been keen to recruit a forward who could play right across the frontline for some time.

Richarlison notched 53 goals in 152 games in four years at Everton, joining the Toffees in 2018 after a year at Watford.

Tottenham agreed a fee with Everton for Richarlison late on Wednesday night, before the Brazilian completed a medical on Thursday.

