Search

02 Jul 2022

Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram dies aged 58

Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram dies aged 58

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jul 2022 2:25 PM

Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram has died at the age of 58.

Goram revealed in an interview with the Daily Record in May that he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

He said he had been given about six months to live by doctors after declining the chance of chemotherapy, which might extend his life by an extra three months.

“Rangers Football Club are today deeply saddened to announce the death of our legendary goalkeeper, Andy Goram, following a short battle with cancer,” a club statement said.

“In a 1999 supporters’ poll, he was voted the Greatest Rangers Goalkeeper of all time, and after retirement, was still a regular face around Ibrox on matchdays and still wowed the crowd with some memorable appearances in legends teams.

“The thoughts of the directors, management, players and staff are today with Andy’s family, and would ask that their privacy is respected at this sad time.”

Bury-born Goram began his career at Oldham before moving north to play for Hibernian between 1987 and 1991.

Goram made 260 appearances for Rangers between 1991 and 1998, where he was simply known as ‘The Goalie’, winning five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

He won 43 caps for Scotland and was their first-choice goalkeeper at both Euro 92 and Euro 96.

After Rangers, he played for Notts County, Sheffield United, Motherwell, Manchester United, Hamilton, Coventry, Oldham, Queen of the South and Elgin.

Goram was part of the Manchester United squad that won the Premier League in 2001, making two appearances for the Red Devils.

At Queen of the South he became the first player to complete the set of Scottish medals when he claimed a Challenge Cup medal to go alongside winners’ prizes in the Premiership, Scottish Cup and League Cup.

He also won international caps for Scotland as a cricketer.

Goram remains the only person to have played a first-class international match at cricket as well as a major international football match for Scotland.

Former United team-mate Gary Neville tweeted: “Terribly sad news about Andy Goram. RIP Andy. Love to all your family.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media