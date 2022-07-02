Search

02 Jul 2022

Lee Bowyer sacked by Birmingham amid takeover uncertainty

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jul 2022 4:40 PM

Birmingham have parted company with manager Lee Bowyer amid uncertainty regarding a proposed takeover at St Andrew’s.

Bowyer was in charge for 16 months, steering the club to safety after his appointment in March 2020 and then guiding them to 20th place in the Sky Bet Championship last term.

But with pre-season preparations already under way, Bowyer’s contract has been terminated.

“The Board of Directors believe this to be the necessary course of action and have acted swiftly ahead of the 2022/23 campaign,” a club statement said.

The decision comes with the club’s owners looking to sell up. Former Watford owner Laurence Bassini had been in talks over a deal, but his period of exclusivity has expired after he missed a number of deadlines.

Bassini had made clear he intended to replace Bowyer if he took over the club.

The club’s ownership status was not mentioned in Saturday’s statement confirming the 45-year-old’s exit, with last season’s results cited as the reason for the decision.

“Despite a promising start to the campaign, results fell below expectations as the season progressed and the board feel that a change in management is in the best interests of the football club at this pivotal stage,” the statement said.

“The board would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Lee for all of his efforts during his time at the club.”

Goalkeeping coach Andy Marshall has also left the club.

