Search

02 Jul 2022

Fighting mars Blackpool’s pre-season friendly at Southport

Fighting mars Blackpool’s pre-season friendly at Southport

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jul 2022 6:25 PM

Fighting fans led to the temporary suspension of Saturday’s so-called friendly between Southport and Blackpool.

Recently-appointed manager Michael Appleton kicked-off pre-season with a 2-0 win for the Championship side at their non-league neighbours.

CJ Hamilton and Beryly Lubala scored both goals against the National League North side during a bright start to a match that had to be halted around the half-hour mark as fans clashed at Haig Avenue.

Some visiting supporters broke through steward barriers to confront the home fans that were goading them, leading referee Ben Speedie to call the players off the pitch.

“It makes me very sad to have to make this announcement at a friendly but the referee has stopped the game for 10 minutes,” the stadium announcer told supporters.

“We would like anyone that’s on the terraces to move up to past the halfway line and if anything happens like that again the referee has made it clear he will be abandoning this match, so behave yourselves.”

Play resumed after that break and fans were again warned about the potential for abandonment at half-time, when the Kaiser Chiefs’ ‘I Predict a Riot’ was on the playlist.

Appleton changed his entire line-up for the second half at Haig Avenue, where there was no further fan disorder – or goals – in front of a 1,451 crowd.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media