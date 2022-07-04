Search

04 Jul 2022

Andy Goram showed ‘remarkable bravery’ in cancer battle, says Ally McCoist

Andy Goram showed ‘remarkable bravery’ in cancer battle, says Ally McCoist

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jul 2022 2:08 PM

Ally McCoist has hailed the bravery of Andy Goram after being with his former Rangers team-mate in the final moments of his life.

McCoist was present at St Margaret’s Hospice in Airdrie as Goram lost his short battle with cancer on Saturday morning.

The 58-year-old former Oldham, Hibernian, Scotland and Manchester United goalkeeper had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer about 10 weeks earlier and had been told he had just months to live after the cancer spread.

“The speed of it has been absolutely frightening,” McCoist said on TalkSPORT.

“However, having gone to see him on a regular basis, first of all at the hospital in Wishaw, then East Kilbride and eventually at the hospice in Airdrie, the first thing I would like to do is thank everybody who looked after Andy. These girls and guys in these places are absolutely remarkable, the job they do.

“I was there on Saturday morning with John Brown, another team-mate of Andy’s, when he passed, along with his son, Danny, and his ex-wife, Miriam, and it was absolutely tragic. Tragic.

“However, we are all taking great courage from the fact that his bravery was absolutely incredible.

“I kept coming back and saying to the boys, whoever I was on the phone to, whether it be Archie (Knox), wee Durranty (Ian Durrant) or any of the boys, I thought ‘The Goalie’ was actually in a state of shock at the news, which would have been understandable. But he actually wasn’t in a state of shock. He was just showing a remarkable bravery that I have never seen in my life before.

“I honestly thought it was shock but he never changed, so it wasn’t shock, it was just bravery.

“He succumbed to this horrendous illness and we are all in absolutely no doubt that he is free from pain and in a far better place.

“He was a pal. He was the best goalkeeper I ever played with, he was absolutely unbelievable as a goalkeeper. And I would have to tell you, he was one hell of a man. He had a bit of everything in his make-up.

“It’s a sad, sad loss. Tragically taken away far too soon – 58 is not an age at all and we will all miss him desperately.”

McCoist also took solace in being able to help Goram recall the good times, which included five Scottish titles with Rangers, in his final weeks of his life.

“In the last couple of weeks or so we were sitting with Andy at his bedside and all these stories were coming out and inevitably we would end up in tears laughing at some of the tales,” he said. “Dear me, there were some classics.

“We sat in what is the saddest of situations, we would end up holding his hand and having a right giggle.

“The tears were rolling down our faces at some of the stupid.. and just going back over good times, talking about Walter (Smith) and Archie and how lucky we were to play in that period.

“It’s very, very sad but do you know something? He is free from pain, and that’s the most important thing.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media