Search

04 Jul 2022

James Fowler leaves his role as Kilmarnock’s head of football operations

James Fowler leaves his role as Kilmarnock’s head of football operations

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jul 2022 8:55 PM

James Fowler has left his role as Kilmarnock’s head of football operations.

The cinch Premiership newcomers say their 2012 League Cup-winning captain departed through voluntary redundancy following a “restructure”.

Fowler, who made 460 appearances for Killie, returned to Rugby Park in November 2019.

A club statement added: “James has served the club well as head of football operations. We thank him for his time with us and wish him every success in the future.

“James was passionate about the development of our younger players and helped create enhanced loan pathways for our up and coming prospects to test themselves within the SPFL pyramid and beyond.”

Former Queen of the South manager Fowler said on the Kilmarnock website: “I’ve enjoyed being back at the club during one of the most challenging periods in our history as we dealt with the impact of a global pandemic.

“I was delighted to see the club regain our Premiership status and look forward to what the future holds for Killie.

“I would like to thank the board for the opportunity and I’m confident that the team will succeed under the guidance of Derek (McInnes) and his backroom staff.”

Director Phyllis McLeish added: “James will always be welcome at Rugby Park and we wish him all the best for the future.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media