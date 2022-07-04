Search

04 Jul 2022

Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar moves but top targets unchanged

Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar moves but top targets unchanged

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jul 2022 8:55 PM

Chelsea will not divert from their top transfer targets while mulling possible moves for Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, the PA news agency understands.

The Blues still hope to wrap up a deal for Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling quickly now, with negotiations also continuing with Leeds’ Brazil forward Raphinha.

Chelsea are understood to have been encouraged towards bids for both Manchester United’s Ronaldo and Paris St Germain’s Neymar through intermediaries.

New chairman and interim sporting director Todd Boehly is thought to have had his interest piqued by the star power of two of the global game’s most recognisable figures.

But Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be expected to have the top say on whether the Stamford Bridge club look to carry any initial interest further forward.

Manchester United’s stance is that 37-year-old Portugal talisman Ronaldo is not for sale, but new Blues chief Boehly is understood to have met with agent Jorge Mendes and talked on a number of different players.

Tuchel is understood to be a big admirer of Ronaldo’s clear talents, but Chelsea are pursuing a forward line and tactical approach based around fluidity and movement.

Romelu Lukaku’s struggles in Chelsea’s set-up under Tuchel could, therefore, point to similar potential issues with Ronaldo.

Neymar is another superstar understood to have designs on a move this summer, with Chelsea thought to have been offered a chance to move for the PSG forward.

Former PSG boss Tuchel is understood to retain a strong personal relationship with Neymar, with the pair having always got on well in a personal capacity.

But a Chelsea move for the 30-year-old would seem a long shot at this stage.

Raphinha’s first choice for a move from Leeds is understood to have been Barcelona for some time, but the Catalans are still to match Chelsea’s offer for the 25-year-old.

Chelsea are understood to continue to prize moves for Sterling and Raphinha over any other forwards, with the situations around Ronaldo and Neymar thought to be considered as separate from existing negotiations.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media