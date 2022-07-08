Search

08 Jul 2022

Antonio Colak determined to become latest Croatian sensation at Rangers

Antonio Colak determined to become latest Croatian sensation at Rangers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jul 2022 4:03 PM

Antonio Colak wants to be the next Croatia international to make a mark at Rangers.

The 28-year-old striker joined the Light Blues from PAOK on a three-year deal on Thursday and while the fee is undisclosed, it has been widely reported to be £1.8million.

He is well aware that former Croatia stars Dado Prso and Nika Jelavic were fan favourites during their time in Govan and that Nikola Katic and Borna Barisic are currently at Ibrox.

Colak, who scored a double at Ibrox last August to knock the Gers out of the Champions League qualifiers as loan club Malmo went through 4-2 on aggregate, told Rangers TV that he followed the Light Blues’ fortunes in the past and has respect for the club’s Croatian heroes.

He said: “It was not only the game because of the game I played last year, which was an amazing atmosphere.

“I know from my past, I am a football addict and was always following all the leagues.

“I was following Rangers since Dado Prso, Nikica Jelavic and Nacho Novo and watched the players being successful and scoring to bring the fans and the people on their side.

“This feeling gives me goosebumps and I want to achieve similar things. This is one of the main reasons I wanted to join Rangers.

“It’s not only Dado Prso and Nikica Jelavic. There’s Borna and Nikola right now, they’re doing a really great job and of course I want to keep that tradition going, to give everything for the club. I want to achieve the targets the club wants and to win titles.”

Colak also revealed a tenuous link with former Bayern Munich and Netherlands striker Roy Makaay, who is an assistant coach to boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst at Ibrox.

He said: “The first time I spoke with Gio it was an incredible conversation.

“He told me directly the way that he wanted to play and I saw myself directly in there.

“Of course, Roy, I was a young fan of his. There’s a cool story – not too many people know that his second name is Antonius.

“My father always called me Anton because of that because he was such a fan of Roy and he wanted to see me as a number nine.

“I’m looking forward to working with them, to enjoy every training session and to learn day by day and to become a better player.

“I’m a number nine, I’m a striker and I want to score as many goals as I can. I want to bring my work, pressing and movement to stretch teams.

“With my personality and positivity, I want to bring everybody on my side and the team’s side and to have a successful year or years.”

Colak, capped three times by Croatia, is also hoping his move to Rangers can boost his chances of going to the World Cup.

He said:  “First of all I want to settle in and acclimatise as fast as possible with the team.

“I’ve seen from afar that it’s an amazing group – they wouldn’t have achieved all of these things if they didn’t have an amazing team spirit.

“I want to bring myself, my positivity and personality.

“Then after good games with Rangers, goals and hard work, I want to come again to the national team because at the end of the year we have a big target of course – the World Cup – and I think I’m still in (contention) there.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media