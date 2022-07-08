Search

08 Jul 2022

‘Perfect character’ Anthony Stewart named new Aberdeen captain

'Perfect character' Anthony Stewart named new Aberdeen captain

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jul 2022 6:25 PM

Jim Goodwin believes new signing Anthony Stewart is the “perfect character” to be Aberdeen captain next season.

The 29-year-old centre-back, who arrived on a free transfer from English League One side Wycombe, will wear the armband in Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup  season-opener against Peterhead at Balmoor.

Ross McCrorie has been named as vice-captain.

Boss Goodwin told REDTV: said: “Anthony is a player with a great experience, first and foremost.

“He’s played at a very good level in England obviously in the Championship and League One.

“And he’s just a perfect character for me, he ticks all the boxes in terms of his leadership qualities.

“He’s very well respected in the dressing room already, albeit he’s only been here a short period of time.

“He’s a player that I know I can trust and will carry out the message that I want implemented on a match day.

“I think it is important to also say that we’ve got a number of leaders within the group.

“I could have probably given the armband to another four or five members of the squad.

“But Anthony is a good choice and I think he’ll enjoy that responsibility of wearing the armband and representing this great club and leading the boys into battle every weekend.”

