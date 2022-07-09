Search

09 Jul 2022

‘Words are a struggle’ for Simone Magill after tournament-ending injury

‘Words are a struggle’ for Simone Magill after tournament-ending injury

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 6:25 PM

Northern Ireland striker Simone Magill says “words are a struggle right now” after her Euro 2022 tournament was ended by an ACL injury.

Magill, who only joined Aston Villa last week, faces a long spell on the sidelines after being injured in Northern Ireland’s 4-1 defeat to Norway on Thursday.

The 27-year-old came off with just over 10 minutes remaining of Northern Ireland’s maiden game at a major tournament, with scans on Friday confirming her competition was over.

“Words are a struggle right now,” Magill wrote on Twitter.

“Playing in a major tournament was always the dream. So glad I made it here – nothing will ever take that away from me.

“The fans you were absolutely incredible Thursday night, you make me so proud and honoured to wear the shirt, I had a tear in my eye walking out to the sea of green, it was everything I dreamed of.

“Although it might be some time before I pull a shirt on and cross the white line again I know walking out there Thursday night will live with me forever. Thanks for all your messages.”

Team-mate Demi Vance echoed Magill’s thoughts as she told a Northern Ireland press conference: “It’s hard to find the words for it.

“There’s no right time for this injury to happen and it’s unfortunate for Simone, and us as a team, that it’s happened at a major tournament.

“We’re a big family and we’ll rally round her, and the next two games will be for her.”

Magill, the first Northern Ireland international to sign a full-time professional contract in the women’s game, helped Everton reach two FA Cup finals during a nine-year spell on Merseyside.

She switched Women’s Super League clubs after her Everton contract expired at the end of June.

“Everyone at Aston Villa extends our thoughts to Simone and wishes her the very best in her rehabilitation,” Magill’s new club said in a statement on Friday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media