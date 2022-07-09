Search

10 Jul 2022

Chelsea agree deal to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City

10 Jul 2022 12:25 AM

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Raheem Sterling having agreed a £47.5million transfer fee with Manchester City, the PA news agency understands.

The 27-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in the next few days.

Chelsea hope the deal will be completed in time to allow the England forward to join the club’s pre-season tour in the United States.

Sterling has remained Chelsea’s top target this summer, even though the Blues were strongly linked with Leeds forward Raphinha and his fellow Brazilian Richarlison.

Tottenham eventually signed Richarlison from Everton.

It is understood Sterling has agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Sterling joined City from Liverpool for an initial £44m in July 2015 and has played a key role in their success under Pep Guardiola.

He has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups at the Etihad Stadium, and scored 131 goals in 339 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions.

Sterling grew up in north-west London and began his career at QPR before joining Liverpool in 2012.

News

