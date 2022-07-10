Search

10 Jul 2022

Erik ten Hag hopes United’s young guns make the right impression in pre-season

Erik ten Hag hopes United’s young guns make the right impression in pre-season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jul 2022 2:12 PM

Erik ten Hag hopes some young players come to the fore during Manchester United pre-season tour and prove they “deserve” to be part of this season’s rebuild.

The Red Devils, who kicked off pre-season training on June 27, continue preparations with Tuesday’s match against bitter rivals Liverpool at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.

United travel from Thailand to Australia for matches in Melbourne against Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace, with a Perth friendly against Aston Villa following before they head back to Europe.

Frustrated star Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from the 31-man squad due to family issues has dominated discussion around a tour that begins with just one new face.


United are working to add to Tyrell Malacia’s acquisition from Feyenoord and Ten Hag hopes the younger members of the travelling party take this chance to impress.

“What I want to see is that they learn but also they show themselves because they have to deserve a position in top football,” the Dutchman said. “You have to deserve your position.

“It means you have to deliver every day, that demands a certain style, a certain way of life that they have to adapt to, that they probably don’t know yet.

“But I am really looking forward to seeing if they can do it. I hope one or two, they can prove themselves and they come into the squad but, if they want to enter the dressing room, they have to deserve it.”

Teenagers Alejandro Garnacho, Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage are among the group, so too are Ethan Laird, James Garner, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo following their loan stints away from the club.

United trained at the STB Academy as they attempt to acclimatise to the hot and humid conditions in Bangkok, where Ten Hag is looking forward to his first match as manager against Liverpool.

“It’s important, they are good tests – a playing level you have to face in every game,” Ten Hag said of a pre-season tour comprising three matches against Premier League sides.

“So, immediately, you know we want to transfer our way of playing and we can test that.

“What I say is it’s really good to do that immediately against opponents who will then be your opponents.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media