Manchester City expand partnership with cryptocurrency platform

Manchester City have named cryptocurrency platform OKX as their new training kit partner for both the men’s and women’s teams this season.
The men’s team will wear the new kits from Monday when Pep Guardiola’s squad return to training ahead of the new campaign, with the women’s squad due back next month.
The deal is an expansion of an existing deal with OKX, which became the club’s cryptocurrency partner in March.
City Football Group chief operating officer Roel de Vries said: “We are pleased to expand our relationship with OKX today, as they become the official training kit partner of Manchester City.
“OKX and Man City are aligned on values such as innovation and success and for both parties, everything starts with training and education.”
OKX have also been named as the presenting partner of City’s trophy tour, with the Premier League trophy being taken to visit fans’ groups around the world following the club’s fourth league title in the last five seasons.
