Search

12 Jul 2022

Newcastle make plans for introduction of safe standing at St James’ Park

Newcastle make plans for introduction of safe standing at St James’ Park

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jul 2022 11:25 AM

Newcastle are to install rail seating this summer in anticipation of the introduction of safe standing at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have revealed they will make provision in the away section at the Leazes End of the stadium in the coming weeks following guidance from the Sports Ground Safety Authority, and extend it to home sections as early as next year, subject to a consultation process.

Spectators will not be allowed to stand at games until the stadium has been licensed under new rules, confirmed last week by the Government, which will allow Premier League and Sky Bet Championship clubs to introduce safe standing from next season, with Cardiff, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham having taken part in a pilot scheme.

Newcastle’s head of safety and security Dave Gregory told the club’s official website: “We are committed to making St James’ Park as safe as possible for everyone, and we look forward to working with our supporters to identify an area for fans who may wish to stand in future.”

Once a licence was granted, fans would be allowed to stand at St James’ Park in allocated spaces behind a barrier or a rail in specified areas, with each supporter having to occupy the same space they would take if they were sitting with a traceable, numbered ticket.

Football Supporters’ Association chief executive Kevin Miles said: “Match-going supporters know the benefits of safe standing are enormous with better atmospheres and more choice for fans, whether they prefer to sit or stand.

“The FSA has always made the case that football clubs should be able to talk to their fanbase and work together to find the ideal mix of seating and standing at every club.

“That’s now possible and it’s no surprise at all that more clubs are already looking to join last season’s early adopters and install their own safe standing areas.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media