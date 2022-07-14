Valentina Bergamaschi rescues Italy draw against Iceland to keep Euros bid alive

Italy kept alive their hopes of reaching the Euro 2022 quarter-finals by coming from behind to take a point in a 1-1 draw with Iceland.

Italy suffered a nightmare start to their campaign when they were beaten 5-1 by France, and they were staring at an early exit when Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir gave Iceland the lead inside three minutes at the Academy Stadium in Manchester.

But Valentina Bergamaschi equalised in the 62nd minute and, although Italy could not find a winner, victory over Belgium in their final group game could be enough to send them through.

Iceland, who drew with Belgium in their first game, took the lead from the first chance of the game. Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir’s long throw caused panic in the Italy box and Vilhjalmsdottir let fly with a shot that flew inside the post.

Italy immediately set about trying to find an equaliser but, although they dominated chances and possession for the rest of the first half, the best opportunity fell to Jonsdottir, who could only find the side netting.

The match turned on two chances within a minute just after the hour mark. First Alexandra Johannesdottir had a golden chance to grab a second for Iceland but she could only poke her close-range shot wide.

Italy then went down the other end and some skilful play from Barbara Bonansea on the left ended with her picking out Bergamaschi in the centre of the box, who applied the finish.

Bonansea almost found the winner 10 minutes later but Sandra Sigurdardottir tipped the ball onto the inside of the post.

Flaminia Simonetti then missed another golden chance, while Vilhjalmsdottir and Jonsdottir had late opportunities for Iceland but could not take them.