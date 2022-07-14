Search

14 Jul 2022

Kenny Shiels tells Northern Ireland to ignore England gulf in Euro 2022 swansong

Kenny Shiels tells Northern Ireland to ignore England gulf in Euro 2022 swansong

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 9:01 PM

Kenny Shiels has urged Northern Ireland to “eliminate” the gulf in stature between his side and England from their thoughts when they tackle the Lionesses in their final match of Euro 2022 on Friday.

Northern Ireland are out of their first major tournament after successive 4-1 and 2-0 defeats to Norway and Austria respectively but will be playing for pride against the host nation in Southampton.

Shiels’ side have come up against the Lionesses on three occasions since the beginning of 2021, beaten 6-0, 4-0 and 5-0 over the course of the encounters – the last of which was at home.

However, the Northern Ireland manager insists his team will have to look beyond England’s higher standing in the game when the sides meet at St Mary’s.

Shiels said: “When we played them (in February 2021), I took a friendly. I was told not to. Mad in the head, but I took the friendly against England at St George’s Park and I was so angry because the girls were signing their autographs after the match.

“The stature of England, we’ve got to try and eliminate that from our thoughts and we’ve got to try and play the team rather than the occasion.

“It’s a big occasion for our girls to play in a full house like this and we want to do our best, and if we give our best then we can’t have any complaints. We don’t want to leave anything behind.

“This is the culmination of our Euros finals and we want to leave on a feel-good and certainly we’ve been trying to do that.”

Northern Ireland’s women’s team was disbanded in the late 1990s and only resumed playing matches again in 2004 – a stark contrast to the Lionesses.

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan explained the gulf between the two sides in terms of funding and professionalism.

“Listen, we have to relish this challenge,” she said. “We know that England are one of the top teams in the world and they’re seasoned pros.

“We have 13 players from an Irish League who are amateurs. We get up in the morning and we go to work, we train in the evening. It’s night and day in comparison to what their preparation has been.

“We have a good mix of young players and experienced players, as do they, but it’s just that our journeys have been very different.

“But we’re here and the preparation has been amazing as always and we’ll go out there and do our best, can’t give anything else but that and we’ll enjoy it.

“The fans have been amazing and it has brought tears to many players’ eyes and it’ll be the same tomorrow, so hopefully we can give them something to cheer about.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media