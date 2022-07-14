Search

14 Jul 2022

Martin Sjogren demands team performance as Norway meet Austria in must-win clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 9:23 PM

Norway manager Martin Sjogren knows his side “can’t leave anything in the locker room” as they prepare to face Austria with a place in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals at stake.

England have already progressed while Northern Ireland are unable to qualify for the last eight, meaning that the final qualifying spot in Group A is up for grabs between Norway and Austria.

Norway were on the receiving end of an 8-0 hammering dished out by hosts England at the Amex on Monday night, but Sjogren is determined his team can bounce back.

He told a press conference: “We need to win the game. It’s kind of clear we need a win to go through to the quarter-finals, so we can’t leave anything in the locker room. We just need to go out and do us.

“As a team performance, we 100 per cent have to work hard for each other, have to stand up as a team and if we do that I think we can have a good chance of winning the game tomorrow and go through to the quarter-final.”

Austria also lost against England but earned their first win on Monday, beating Northern Ireland 2-0.

Although Norway come into the game on the back of a demoralising defeat, Austria midfielder Sarah Zadrazil believes they will still pose a threat.

She told a press conference: “We just don’t think that it’ll happen again to Norway and they will try everything to show a different Norway team tomorrow, so in terms of our game I don’t think it makes a big difference.

“We will be prepared to play against a really strong team. The 8-0 loss was really interesting to see but I don’t think it affects us in any way.”

