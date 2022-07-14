Martin Sjogren demands team performance as Norway meet Austria in must-win clash

Norway manager Martin Sjogren knows his side “can’t leave anything in the locker room” as they prepare to face Austria with a place in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals at stake.
England have already progressed while Northern Ireland are unable to qualify for the last eight, meaning that the final qualifying spot in Group A is up for grabs between Norway and Austria.
Norway were on the receiving end of an 8-0 hammering dished out by hosts England at the Amex on Monday night, but Sjogren is determined his team can bounce back.
He told a press conference: “We need to win the game. It’s kind of clear we need a win to go through to the quarter-finals, so we can’t leave anything in the locker room. We just need to go out and do us.
“As a team performance, we 100 per cent have to work hard for each other, have to stand up as a team and if we do that I think we can have a good chance of winning the game tomorrow and go through to the quarter-final.”
Austria also lost against England but earned their first win on Monday, beating Northern Ireland 2-0.
Although Norway come into the game on the back of a demoralising defeat, Austria midfielder Sarah Zadrazil believes they will still pose a threat.
She told a press conference: “We just don’t think that it’ll happen again to Norway and they will try everything to show a different Norway team tomorrow, so in terms of our game I don’t think it makes a big difference.
“We will be prepared to play against a really strong team. The 8-0 loss was really interesting to see but I don’t think it affects us in any way.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.