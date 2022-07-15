England looking to make it three wins from three at Euro 2022

England will look to make it three wins from three at Euro 2022 when they take on Northern Ireland in Southampton.

After their thumping 8-0 victory over Norway, Sarina Wiegman’s side have already qualified for the quarter-finals and finish their group campaign on Friday.

Northern Ireland have lost their opening two matches and have been eliminated but still have pride to play for against their neighbours.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Friday’s games after France became the latest side to book their spot in the last eight.

England staying strong

England have already qualified for the quarter-finals ahead of their clash with Northern Ireland on Friday but boss Sarina Wiegman will resist the temptation to play a second-string side.

“I believe in rhythm,” said Wiegman. “I think when you have nine days in between the Norwegian game and the quarter-finals, that’s too long.

“I think you need more rhythm and to keep the focus and keep playing. So I couldn’t expect lots of rotations. During the game probably, but not before.”

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan highlighted the gulf between the sides, saying: “We have 13 players from an Irish League who are amateurs. We get up in the morning and we go to work, we train in the evening. It’s night and day in comparison to what their preparation has been.”

Austria and Norway battle it out

Norway must dust themselves down and try to put their hammering by England behind them as they bid for a place in the last eight.

The clash with Austria is winner takes all, and Lyon star Ada Hegerberg said on uefa.com: “I think we should never be accepting losing the way we did. It’s all about character now I think and showing pride for your country and respect for ourselves, first of all.

“We’ve got a new opportunity to show a completely different side of ourselves and we need to take that opportunity.”

France move forward

France made it two wins from two at the New York Stadium with a 2-1 victory over Belgium to move through to the last eight.

Kadidiatou Diani and Griedge Mbock Bathy scored the goals either side of a shock equaliser from Janice Cayman. Wendie Renard missed a late penalty after Amber Tysiak was deemed to have handled the ball and given a second yellow card.

Earlier, Italy and Iceland played out a 1-1 draw at the Academy Stadium in Manchester to keep both in the hunt for the quarter-finals.

Up next

July 15

Group A: Austria v Norway (8pm, Amex Stadium)

Group A: Northern Ireland v England (8pm, St Mary’s Stadium)