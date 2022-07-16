Search

16 Jul 2022

Robert Lewandowski closer to Barcelona move as Bayern Munich reach agreement

Robert Lewandowski closer to Barcelona move as Bayern Munich reach agreement

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jul 2022 4:21 PM

Robert Lewandowski has moved another step closer to joining Barcelona after Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer announced an agreement has been reached with the Catalan club.

Lewandowski, 33, has one year left on his contract with Bayern but has made clear his desire to join Barca, who have put him at the top of their summer wishlist.

The Poland international scored 50 goals across 46 games last season to help Bayern win a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title, and he now has 344 goals in 374 appearances since arriving on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

Hainer said: “It’s good to have clarity for all parties. We have come to a verbal agreement with Barcelona.

“Robert is an incredible player and he won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him.”

With Lewandowski apparently on his way out of the door, Bayern have tied down another attacking player with Serge Gnabry signing a new contract to end speculation linking the former Arsenal man with a return to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has agreed a deal which runs until 2026.

“I thought a lot about what I want as a player in the coming years, and came to the conclusion that I want to stay at Bayern, win everything again here and experience things – in particular celebrating another Champions League title, but this time with our fans,” Gnabry said.

“It’s special because I get to play here with my friends at the highest level. It certainly wouldn’t feel the same at a different club. I want to experience more great moments here – and nowhere else. The hunger for major honours isn’t going away.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media