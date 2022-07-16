Search

17 Jul 2022

Spain set up quarter-final showdown with England at Euro 2022

Staff Reporter

17 Jul 2022 12:25 AM

Spain secured a quarter-final date with Euro 2022 hosts England after seeing off Denmark 1-0 to qualify as runners-up from Group B.

Germany were already assured of a place in the last eight and continued their perfect record with a 3-0 win over Finland at Stadium MK.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how another big day at the tournament unfolded.

Spanish delight

A point would have been enough to secure second place, but, with the match at the Brentford Community Stadium still goalless heading into the closing stages, Spanish nerves were fraying.

Marta Cardona, though, settled matters with a looping header in the last minute to spark wild celebrations on the bench and from the healthy showing of Spain supporters in the stands.

After a 4-0 thrashing by Germany in their opening match, Denmark had kept hopes of qualification alive by beating Finland.

There was, though, no fairytale ending, with Denmark left to reflect on what might have been had Nadia Nadim’s goalbound effort not been palmed away by Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos with 15 minutes left.

Germany deliver perfect record

Eight-time champions Germany had already bagged top spot in the group after brushing aside both Denmark and Spain.

Finland, meanwhile, had only pride left to play for in Milton Keynes, their exit having been confirmed on the back of successive defeats.

The result never looked in doubt, with Sophia Kleinherne nodding Germany in front before Alexandra Popp grabbed her third goal of the tournament with a header early in the second half and substitute Nicole Anyomi also got on the scoresheet.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side have now chalked up nine goals in their three victories and are yet to let one in.

The Germans next meet Austria on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals – and, on this form, look set to carry on all the way to Wembley.

Lionesses want more

England may have reached the knock-out stages without conceding a goal and scoring 14, but Alessia Russo maintains there is still room for improvement.

Manchester United forward Russo netted twice in the 5-0 win over Northern Ireland in Friday’s final Group A game at Southampton and insists the squad can raise their game to even greater heights.

“We’ve grown in our performances, but also there are lots of things that we still need to improve on and still need to work on,” Russo said.

“We are in a good place, but now this is where the pressure hits in this part of the tournament. We’ve got to be locked in and ready to go.”

Up next

July 17

Group C: Sweden v Portugal (5pm, Leigh)
Group C: Switzerland v Netherlands (5pm, Bramall Lane)

