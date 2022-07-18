Search

19 Jul 2022

Iceland fail to follow France into Euro 2022 quarter-finals despite draw

Iceland fail to follow France into Euro 2022 quarter-finals despite draw

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jul 2022 12:16 AM

Iceland failed to follow France into the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 despite salvaging a 1-1 draw in their Group D clash in Rotherham.

Melvine Malard scored after just 44 seconds for a much-changed French side, who had already secured their progress to the last eight after wins over Belgium and Italy.

Iceland were left to rely on the result of the other match in the group and Belgium’s narrow 1-0 win ultimately saw the Icelanders eliminated.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir scored from the penalty spot deep into injury time but it was not enough, as her team became the first to exit the tournament after drawing all three of their group games.

Brynjarsdottir’s effort meant France’s 16-match winning run came to a close, but their minds were already switching to the prospect of a last-eight clash with reigning champions the Netherlands.

Iceland had put up a good fight, with Sveindis Jonsdottir hitting the bar in response to Malard’s opener but France had the better of the chances.

Sandy Baltimore came close on two occasions before Malard thought she had made the game safe in the 68th minute only to have her goal ruled out for a marginal offside.

VAR also came to Iceland’s rescue two minutes from time when Grace Geyoro prodded the ball over the line only to be adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up.

By then Belgium’s goal had made life harder for Iceland, and Brynjarsdottir’s confident penalty proved to be the last kick of their campaign.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media