19 Jul 2022

On this day in 2017: Jodie Taylor hits hat-trick against Scotland at Euros

On this day in 2017: Jodie Taylor hits hat-trick against Scotland at Euros

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jul 2022 7:25 AM

Jodie Taylor made history by becoming the first female England player to score a hat-trick at a major tournament, on this day five years ago.

Ellen White, Jordan Nobbs and substitute Toni Duggan were also on target as the Lionesses roared to a 6-0 victory over Scotland in their Group D opener at Euro 2017.

Taylor – then of Arsenal – fired her country into a 2-0 lead inside 26 minutes in Utrecht before writing her name into the record books by completing a brilliant treble with a lobbed finish early in the second period.

The well-travelled forward was selected for the tournament in the Netherlands by manager Mark Sampson having endured an injury-hit season with the Gunners.

“The hat-trick meant a lot to me,” said Taylor, then aged 31. “The last two years have been a tough ride. Just to be here fit and healthy is a huge achievement.

“I want to thanks the medics for getting me in a good place, and for Mark for still believing in me and having confidence in me because without that I wouldn’t be here.”

Taylor – who now plays for American side San Diego Wave, managed by Casey Stoney – finished as the competition’s top scorer with five goals, including claiming England’s quarter-final winner against France.

But the Lionesses’ quest for glory was ended by a 3-0 semi-final loss to hosts – and eventual winners – the Netherlands in Enschede.

Speaking after Taylor’s treble, boss Sampson said: “Ever since we’ve known Jodie, I think everyone has known she is a world-class player.

“Of course, you need the service, but what Jodie has added to her game in the last 12 months in particular is her ability to be an instinctive finisher.”

