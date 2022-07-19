Search

19 Jul 2022

Beth Mead v Mariona Caldentey – The forwards who could settle England-Spain tie

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jul 2022 12:55 PM

England’s Beth Mead will look to continue her goal-scoring hot streak when the Lionesses face Spain in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals, while Mariona Caldentey could be one of the biggest threats in the opposition attack.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the two forwards ahead of Wednesday’s last-eight clash at the Amex Stadium.

Beth Mead

Position: Forward
Age: 27
Height: 5ft 4in
Caps: 42
Tournament goals: Five
Tournament attempts: 11
Tournament assists: Three
Debut: 2018
Club: Arsenal

Leading the race for the tournament’s Golden Boot having scored five times in three group games, Mead has maintained the superb run of form she has produced over the past 10 months. The 27-year-old, also a key source of assists, has now registered 18 goals for England since Sarina Wiegman took charge last September, as well as netting 11 for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League. It represents an impressive response from the Whitby-born player after she was left out of Hege Riise’s Great Britain squad for the Tokyo Olympics last summer. Mead, who joined Arsenal from Sunderland in 2017, has scored 27 times in 42 caps overall.

Mariona Caldentey

Position: Forward
Age: 26
Height: 5ft 5in
Caps: 51
Tournament goals: One
Tournament attempts: 11
Tournament assists: One
Debut: 2017
Club: Barcelona

While Caldentey only scored once in the group stage, she had more attempts on goal than any other Spain player. Born in Mallorca, she started her career with Collerense before moving on to Barcelona in 2014. Caldentey shone in her first season before having six months out injured, and has subsequently gone on to help the team win the Spanish title in each of the last three seasons and the 2020-21 Champions League.

