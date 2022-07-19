Search

19 Jul 2022

Liverpool fans yet to be consulted in inquiry into Champions League final chaos

Liverpool fans yet to be consulted in inquiry into Champions League final chaos

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jul 2022 5:57 PM

Liverpool fans say they have yet to be consulted by the panel investigating Paris’ chaotic hosting of last season’s Champions League final.

Champions League organisers UEFA appointed Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues to lead the review in the aftermath of the match on May 28, which kicked off more than half an hour late.

France’s interior minister Gerald Darmanin initially laid the blame for the delays at the door of ticketless Liverpool supporters for the build-up of crowds at the perimeter of the Stade de France, with police also using tear gas on fans as they waited to gain entry.

However, a report by the French Senate published last week found Reds fans had been unfairly blamed by Darmanin, who it found had wanted “to divert attention from the inability of the state to adequately manage the crowds present”.

The review being led by Dr Rodrigues is due to provide its preliminary findings in September, but the Spirit of Shankly group says neither it nor the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association had been contacted by him or his panel, seven weeks on from UEFA commissioning the review.

SoS chair Joe Blott and LDSA chair Ted Morris wrote in an open letter to Dr Rodrigues: “In your media statement announcing your appointment, you said: ‘The events of May 28 were distressing for everyone involved’.

“The lack of engagement with fans thus far does nothing to ease that distress.

“We urge you to make contact with supporters – the key stakeholders – as a matter of urgency to restore faith in your review.”

The supporters’ groups said they also remained concerned about Dr Rodrigues’ independence, after The Guardian reported he had been responsible for introducing a compulsory fan card in Portugal to tackle hooliganism.

The French Senate report found the chaos at the Stade de France had been caused by a “chain of events and malfunctions” in the days and hours leading up to kick-off.

SoS called for a full French parliamentary inquiry following the publication of the Senate report and demanded a full apology from the French Government.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media