20 Jul 2022

Stephen Welsh urges Celtic to put in complete display to round off pre-season

Staff Reporter

20 Jul 2022 10:25 PM

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh is targeting a complete performance in their final pre-season friendly after they were involved in another topsy-turvy contest in Artur Boruc’s farewell game.

Celtic led 2-0 at half-time against Legia Warsaw thanks to a sublime volley from Reo Hatate and a first-time finish from Daizen Maeda following his fellow Japanese player’s incisive through ball.

But they were pegged back after the break in Poland to draw 2-2 for the second game running following Saturday’s stalemate with Blackburn.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have now scored 11 and conceded nine goals in their last four friendlies and Welsh feels they need to make improvements before their cinch Premiership title defence starts on July 31.

Welsh told Celtic TV: “The first half we were excellent, the way we passed the ball and created chances, I thought we could have scored a few more goals.

“But second half, their early goal gave them a bit of momentum and I don’t think we really got going. We need to look at that and try and put two halves together, two strong performances in the first half and second half.

“We have Aberdeen in 10 days now and we need to be raring to go. I think we need to get it properly right on Saturday against Norwich.

“We need to start games a bit better as well, we have been a bit slow starting both halves.”

Former Celtic goalkeeper Boruc played the first half for Legia as he drew the curtain on his career.

The 42-year-old then came back on for the closing minutes before emotional scenes as he thanked supporters.

