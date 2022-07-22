Search

22 Jul 2022

Former Liverpool chairman David Moores dies at the age of 76

Former Liverpool chairman David Moores dies at the age of 76

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jul 2022 5:25 PM

Former Liverpool chairman David Moores has died at the age of 76.

Moores, whose family founded the Littlewoods retail empire, was a lifelong Reds fan and served as chairman for 16 years from 1991 – his uncle Sir John twice held the same position at Everton in the 1960s and 1970s.

His wife of 39 years Marge died a few weeks ago.

The Moores family held a majority stake in Liverpool for more than half a century and after taking over he and chief executive Rick Parry oversaw the appointments of Roy Evans, Gerard Houllier and Rafael Benitez, winning 10 major honours during his tenure including the Champions League in 2005.

However, in the pursuit of external investment to help develop a new ground Moores sold his controlling interest to Tom Hicks and George Gillett two years later.

It was a move which quickly turned sour with the Americans eventually forced out in a bitter boardroom battle after considerable fan opposition and bank RBS calling in a £237million loan resulted in a sale to New England Sports Ventures (who subsequently became current owners Fenway Sports Group).

“The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with David’s family and friends at this difficult time,” said a statement from the club.

Former player and manager Kenny Dalglish wrote on Twitter: “Marina and I are both very saddened by the passing of David Moores.

“He was a loyal Liverpool fan whose dream came true when he was appointed chairman, and he did a tremendous amount to help the club.

“Our condolences go to his family. He’ll be greatly missed by all who knew him. RIP.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media