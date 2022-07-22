Search

23 Jul 2022

Sweden set up England semi-final with late victory over Belgium

Sweden set up England semi-final with late victory over Belgium

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jul 2022 11:55 PM

Linda Sembrant’s dramatic stoppage-time winner earned Sweden a 1-0 victory over Belgium and the chance to face England in the semi-finals of Euro 2022.

Stina Blackstenius was denied a goal by VAR midway through the first half and Sweden were made to wait until the dying seconds to see off a valiant Belgian effort at Leigh Sports Village.

Wave after wave of Sweden attack in the second period had brought no joy to that point, with goalkeeper Nicky Evrard proving to be their nemesis.

But heartbreak for the Red Flames came in the second minute of stoppage time when Sembrant smashed home to send Sweden through to their ninth Euros semi-final.

Sweden were the first to make their mark on this quarter-final tie and almost got off to a flyer when Filippa Angeldal’s effort from distance had to be turned wide by Evrard in the sixth minute.

Sweden’s high press started to cause problems for the Belgian defence and some slack play outside the area gifted Angeldal another chance before her first-time effort sailed over the bar.

Belgium have called upon Evrard several times during this tournament and she was on hand again to keep the scores level when she parried Kosovare Asllani’s header to prevent what looked to be a certain goal 14 minutes in.

Blackstenius thought she had scored her second goal of the tournament when she latched on to to Asllani’s through ball before tucking home, but a VAR intervention judged her to be offside by the smallest of margins, much to the relief of the Belgian faithful.

The Red Flames failed to make any sort of inroads into the Swedish defence, but their first real sniff came on the half-hour mark when Justine Vanhaevermaet dragged her shot harmlessly wide.

A corner late in the first half caused a goalmouth scramble and Evrard did well to deny a combination of efforts from Blackstenius and Amanda Ilestedt, but the women in yellow had nothing to show for their 45 minutes of dominance.

The second period settled into a pattern much like the first, as Sweden pushed to break the deadlock with early efforts from Fridolina Rolfo and Angeldal.

Belgium had never reached a major tournament knockout stage before and their stubborn defence started to frustrate their opponents, as Evrard was again on hand to stop a close-range header from Blackstenius from bulging the net.

Belgium’s resistance was finally broken in the closing moments when Sembrant rifled in an effort from close range following a period of pinball inside the box after a corner caused chaos.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media