France set up semi-final clash with Germany while England chase records

Eve Perisset scored an extra-time penalty as France finally saw off champions the Netherlands in their Euro 2022 semi-final in Rotherham.

France completely dominated at the New York Stadium but were unable to pierce the stubborn Dutch rearguard in normal time despite creating a host of chances.

It was not until the 102nd minute that the deadlock was finally broken after Kadidiatou Diani was fouled inside the box by Dominique Janssen.

Perisset stepped up to net the winner, finally beating impressive Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

France will now play Germany in Milton Keynes next Wednesday for a place in the final against England or Sweden.

Bronze wants Euros gold

Lucy Bronze has enjoyed a glittering career at club level with Women’s Super League titles, Champions League and FA Cup successes among her medal collection, not to mention individual honours such as world and European player of the year awards. International prizes have so far eluded her but, with England now preparing to face Sweden in the semi-finals, she realises she now has a chance to put that right.

“England’s always been my biggest focus and my entire career I’ve wanted to lift a trophy for England,” she said. “It’s a huge opportunity, I know, to tick that box off.”

England chasing records as well as trophy

Hosts England have attracted an aggregate crowd of 157,497 to their four games so far. That includes a competition-record 68,871 for their opener against Austria and a new quarter-final best for a Euros of 28,994 at the Amex Stadium for the clash with Spain. As they chase glory, they may now have a Euros goals record in their sights. Sarina Wiegman’s side have notched 16 goals so far, five short of the mark Germany hit when they won the tournament in 2009.

Stat of the day

France racked up a remarkable 31 attempts at goal against Holland, including shots cleared off the line and hitting the woodwork, before they finally prevailed against the Dutch after 120 minutes.

