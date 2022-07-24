Search

24 Jul 2022

Stephen Robinson feeling good about new league season after St Mirren cup win

Stephen Robinson feeling good about new league season after St Mirren cup win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jul 2022 7:25 PM

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is in an optimistic mood ahead of the new cinch Premiership season after his side ended a disappointing Premier Sports Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Edinburgh City on Saturday.

Defeats by Arbroath and Airdrie had sent Saints crashing out before they rounded off their group duties with victory thanks to a Mark O’Hara penalty and a double from former Morecambe striker Jonah Ayunga, who scored four of their five goals in the tournament.

Robinson was also encouraged by the debut of former Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder Keanu Baccus plus the performances of teenagers Kieran Offord, Dylan Reid and Fraser Taylor.

Robinson told SMTV: “We haven’t got the results we set out to but now we have got Baccus in who I thought looked very, very good considering the amount of travelling the boy has done and the lack of training. He has not trained for three weeks and he has been training with kids and on his own, so he will only get better.

“We got another 90 minutes into Ryan Strain so it’s starting to take shape now.

“And some of the young boys that featured look like they could be very, very promising.

“Kieran is 17, he doesn’t play like a 17-year-old. He puts himself about, he is a clever player and is certainly very effective. The other kids that came on, Dylan Reid and little Fraz, were excellent. (Taylor) was excellent and if we can just get him a few more dinners and get him a bit stronger, he has got so, so much talent.

“There were some very good performances. Jonah Ayunga, for 55 minutes until he scored his second goal, was excellent. Jonah can be anything he wants and we are going to keep driving him and driving him because he could be a huge asset to the football club.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media