24 Jul 2022

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hopes to bring in fresh faces before opener

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hopes to bring in fresh faces before opener

24 Jul 2022 7:25 PM

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hopes he can get reinforcements in ahead of their cinch Premiership opener.

Saints exited the Premier Sports Cup despite ending their group stage unbeaten with a 1-0 win over Ayr.

Their eight-point total was not enough to get them into the top two in their group but Davidson saw signs of progress in the first half at McDiarmid Park.

The Perth side begin their league campaign at home to Hibernian on Saturday.

Davidson told Saints TV: “We are looking forward to it but there is always a little bit of apprehension when you are going into the first league game.

“Hopefully we will get a couple more of bodies back. Theo (Bair) will be back and Stevie May played (on Saturday) when he wasn’t feeling great. All credit to him for putting the jersey on.

“Hopefully we will get a few more faces back and a couple more additions by Saturday and be raring to go.”

News

