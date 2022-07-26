Premier League names Alison Brittain as new chair

The Premier League has announced Alison Brittain as its new chair after clubs “voted unanimously in favour” of her appointment.
Brittain will take over from interim chairman Peter McCormick early next year.
“I have been a football fan since I was a child and so am absolutely delighted to be appointed chair of the Premier League,” she said in a statement.
“The game is of enormous national importance, is loved by so many people around the world and can have a tremendous positive impact on communities.
“It will be a real privilege to be able to help to develop plans for the future and work with all the key stakeholders in the game to ensure its long-term sustainability and success.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.