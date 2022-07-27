Search

27 Jul 2022

Beth Mead on course for Euro 2022 Golden Boot: A look at striker’s goals so far

Beth Mead on course for Euro 2022 Golden Boot: A look at striker’s goals so far

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 12:27 PM

Beth Mead is on course for the Golden Boot at Euro 2022 after firing England to the final.

The Arsenal striker took her tally for the tournament to six with the opening goal in Tuesday evening’s emphatic 4-0 semi-final win over Sweden.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Mead’s goalscoring heroics so far.

England 1 Austria 0

The Lionesses made a winning start to their campaign as Mead’s early goal secured victory over Austria in the curtain-raiser at Old Trafford.

In front of a competition-record crowd of 68,871, Mead continued her fine goalscoring form by putting the host nation in front in the 16th minute.

She took Fran Kirby’s cross on her chest before coolly lobbing Austria keeper and Gunners team-mate Manuela Zinsberger.

England 8 Norway 0

Mead helped herself to a hat-trick as the Lionesses really bared their teeth at the Amex Stadium.

Two goals in four minutes, a header and a fine run and finish, put England five ahead and in complete control.

In a player-of-the-match display, Mead rounded off her treble with a tap-in nine minutes from time.

England 5 Northern Ireland 0

England completed the group stage with another statement win, and Mead registered her fifth goal of the competition.

Kirby opened the scoring before Mead rifled in a low strike to make it 2-0 before half-time.

Substitute Alessia Russo scored two quickfire goals before an own goal wrapped up the victory.

England 4 Sweden 0

After squeezing past Spain in the quarter-finals, England had come under some early pressure from the highly fancied Swedes in the semi, but it was Mead who settled the nerves with a fine sixth goal of the tournament.

The 27-year-old struck just after the half-hour mark, expertly turning and firing home after Lucy Bronze sent an overhit cross back into the danger zone.

Bronze, Russo and Kirby scored in the second half to complete a stunning victory and secure a place in Sunday’s final against either Germany or France.

Mead is two goals ahead of Russo and Germany’s Alexandra Popp in the race for the Golden Boot.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media