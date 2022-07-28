Robbie Neilson rewarded for ‘tremendous hard work’ with new Hearts contract

Hearts have handed manager Robbie Neilson a new long-term contract.

The 42-year-old was about to go into the final season of his current deal but he has now pledged his future to the club until the summer of 2025.

Neilson’s assistants Gordon Forrest and Lee McCulloch have also signed extended deals.

The former Hearts defender returned to Tynecastle from Dundee United in June 2020 to begin a second spell in charge.

He has led the team to the Championship title and a third-placed finish in the cinch Premiership along with a Scottish Cup runners-up spot, with guaranteed European group-stage football clinched.

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay told the club’s website: “The progress the first team has made in a short space of time is unquestionable and that is in no small part due to the talents, professionalism and determination of the coaching staff.

“They have raised standards on the park and the entire club has reaped the benefits as we shape up for one of the biggest seasons in the Hearts’ history, and I cannot think of a better trio to lead us into it.”

Sporting director Joe Savage added: “A tremendous amount of hard work has been undertaken over the past two-years and the results are plain for all to see.

“There has been an improvement in playing style, in performances and, most importantly, in results and Robbie, Gordon and Lee have been integral to that.

“Their professionalism is second to none and anyone lucky enough to have watched them in action will have seen how meticulous they are in everything they do, and that has helped this club return to the top of the Scottish game.”