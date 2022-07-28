Marcus Forss signs four-year deal with Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of striker Marcus Forss on a four-year contract.
The 23-year-old arrives from Brentford, where he helped the club to promotion in 2021 and enjoyed a taste of Premier League football before spending the remainder of the season on loan at Hull.
Forss has scored two goals in 14 appearances for Finland.
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder told the club’s website: “We’re delighted to bring Marcus in.
“He played a big part in Brentford winning promotion a couple of seasons ago, and he knows this league well.
“He’s a good athlete and all-round player. We’re really looking forward to what he can bring to the squad.”
