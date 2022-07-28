Search

28 Jul 2022

Wolves’ Canada international Theo Corbeanu joins Blackpool on season-long loan

Wolves’ Canada international Theo Corbeanu joins Blackpool on season-long loan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 8:21 PM

Theo Corbeanu has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan after signing a new four-year deal at parent club Wolves.

The 20-year-old Canada international had temporary stays at League One sides Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons last season.

Corbeanu told Blackpool’s official website: “This is a club with a lot of history and big ambitions. I’m really excited to get started here.

“I’m now looking forward to playing here in front of all the fans, trying to make a name for myself and helping Blackpool get in a good position for the season.”

Blackpool head coach Michael Appleton added: “We are delighted to have Theo on board. He’s a player that I’ve personally tried to sign a couple of times over the last 18 months or so.

“He’s got clear quality and he can play on either side, so he gives us options. Theo’s also got aspirations of playing in the World Cup with Canada and doing well with them.

“He’s very direct, sees a pass and has an eye for goal. We’re all looking forward to working with him.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media