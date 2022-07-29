Search

29 Jul 2022

The key battles which could determine outcome of England-Germany Euro 2022 final

29 Jul 2022 6:55 PM

England have a chance to make history when they take on Germany in the Euro 2022 final at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses will be looking for a first-ever European Championship crown and England’s first major tournament title – men’s or women’s – since 1966.

Record winners Germany, in contrast, will be seeking to become champions for the seventh time in the last eight editions and for the ninth time overall.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at three key on-field battles that could decide the match.

Millie Bright v Alexandra Popp

Bright has been a stalwart of England’s defence throughout the Euros and led the backline of a team who have only conceded one goal so far, however she faces a tough challenge against Germany captain Alexandra Popp. Having missed the last two Euros through injuries – including a potentially career-threatening cartilage tear – Popp has had a Euro 2022 to remember.  The 31-year-old Wolfsburg forward is joint leader – alongside England’s Beth Mead – in the race to win the Golden Boot with six goals from five matches and she will provide a formidable test for Bright and her defensive colleagues.

Rachel Daly v Svenja Huth

Left-back Daly arguably struggled against Spain during England’s quarter-final victory and most of the Spanish attacking threat was down their right-hand side, but the 30-year-old has been a source of strength during other matches. Germany forward Huth has done well against English opposition this season – scoring twice during Wolfsburg’s Champions League win over Chelsea – and could look to exploit Daly and cause similar problems to the ones posed by Spain’s Athenea del Castillo, as well as limiting the defender’s ability to break forward.

Keira Walsh v Lena Oberdorf

Walsh has been impressive all tournament for England in the centre of midfield, and embodies the spirit installed into the team by Wiegman, while 20-year-old Oberdorf has grown throughout the competition. Although defensive midfielders are usually the ones who go under the radar, the battle to gain the upper hand in the middle of the park could go a long way to determining the outcome of the final.

