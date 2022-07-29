Search

29 Jul 2022

Shamal George set to make Livi debut against Rangers

Shamal George set to make Livi debut against Rangers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jul 2022 8:32 PM

Goalkeeper Shamal George is in line to make his Livingston debut in Saturday’s cinch Premiership opener against Rangers following his arrival from Colchester.

Defender Tom Parkes was this week ruled out for a further six to nine months after being told he needs fresh knee surgery.

Morgan Boyes (ankle) remains out while Cristian Montano will be assessed after a head knock.

Rangers new boy Rabbi Matondo will miss out with a knock while striker Kemar Roofe and midfielder Alex Lowry work their way back to fitness.

Colombia forward Alfredo Morelos is making progress from a thigh injury which required surgery last season and has been named in the European squad for the Champions League qualifiers against  Union St Gilloise.

Defender Filip Helander remains out with a foot problem and midfielder Ianis Hagi has been sidelined since January after suffering cruciate ligament damage.

