Search

30 Jul 2022

Debutant Harry Darling secures draw for Swansea in season opener at Rotherham

Debutant Harry Darling secures draw for Swansea in season opener at Rotherham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jul 2022 6:25 PM

Harry Darling’s stunning strike earned Swansea a 1-1 draw at Rotherham but they had goalkeeper Andy Fisher to thank for keeping the point.

The centre-half marked his debut in fine style as he crashed a 25-yard effort into the top corner to cancel out Cheidozie Ogebene’s opener for the Millers.

Ogbene, who has been linked with a summer move to the Swans, nodded his side into an early lead and was denied twice more by Fisher.

The Swans goalkeeper also made good stops from Cohen Bramall, Georgie Kelly and Dan Barlaser as the Millers pushed for a win on their return to the Championship.

But it was not to be and both sides, who had good chances, had to settle for a point in an entertaining opener.

Russell Martin’s side, with their ability to beat the Rotherham press, started well and fashioned some half-chances for Joel Piroe, who shot tamely at Viktor Johansson and then had a goalbound effort blocked by Cameron Humphreys.

Rotherham’s approach was very different, and once they had got to grips with the game their direct tactics paid dividends as they took a 16th-minute lead.

Wes Harding’s long throw was flicked on by a Swansea defender into the path of Ogbene, who nodded over Fisher and into the back of the net.

It was the start of a dominant spell for the hosts, who would have doubled their lead nine minutes later had Fisher not been alert to palm away Ogebene’s inventive overhead kick from another well-worked set-piece.

Rotherham were on top and would have fancied their chances of doubling the lead as Ben Wiles led a five on four counter-attack, only to trip over the ball.

That proved a pivotal moment, as a minute later it was all-square and it needed something special from the Swans.

Centre-back Darling was given too much space as he shifted the ball on to his right foot and arrowed a 25-yard shot into the top corner.

Ogbene was Rotherham’s biggest threat and could have regained his side’s lead early in the second half.

Wiles played him in on goal but his curling shot was tipped around the post by Fisher.

Swansea began to up the ante and had two quickfire chances to go in front just after the hour.

First, Piroe advanced down the left and crossed for Obafemi at the far post who only had to tap into an empty net, but got it all wrong and produced an embarrassing miss.

Then, moments later, Johansson produced a stunning save to tip over Jamie Paterson’s effort after the dangerous Piroe had his shot blocked.

It looked like Rotherham were going to be hanging on for the final 30 minutes, but they came back to life and fashioned enough chances to win the game.

But they found Fisher in impenetrable form as he got down well to keep out Kelly and Bramall efforts before tipping over Barlaser’s rasping drive.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media