Mitch Megginson brace earns Championship new boys Cove opening victory

A Mitch Megginson double earned Scottish Championship newcomers Cove a 2-0 win over Raith.
Rangers were promoted from League One last season and this victory sent them top of the fledgling Championship table.
Megginson opened the scoring after eight minutes, tucking the ball home from close range.
Liam Dick had the chance to equalise for Raith, but his shot was well-saved before Jamie Gullan’s effort went wide.
Megginson got his second five minutes into the second half when Iain Vigurs picked the forward out and he slotted the ball past goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.
Kyle Connell came close for Raith with a shot from the edge of the area, but Kyle Gourlay was able to comfortably save.
Substitute Jamie Masson had two good efforts for Rangers, but MacDonald did well to save.
