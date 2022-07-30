Shota Arveladze insists Hull a work in progress after win over Bristol City

Head coach Shota Arveladze insists new-look Hull remain a work in progress, despite a 2-1 victory at home to Bristol City on the opening day of the season.

Jean Michael Seri’s deflected goal in stoppage time sent supporters home optimistic for the future under ambitious new owner Acun Ilicali.

But Arveladze said: “We will have more days like these, but there will also be ups and downs.

“This is what makes English football special. I hope we can recreate and enjoy these moments when a Saturday comes, but this is not a league where you can do what you want.

“After long weeks of pre-season, having these ups and downs, you need this start to the season like what we’ve had here.

“It’s good to score (twice) and it’s very good to win. We cannot make miracles, but what we try to do is get the best out of the boys, serve them and look after them collectively.”

Hull lost their best two players of last season, George Honeyman and Keane Lewis-Potter, during the summer.

But they have made a flurry of high-profile signings during that period, not least former Fulham midfielder Seri.

The Ivory Coast international was a driving force from kick-off, though his winning goal in the third minute of added time was most fortunate.

Seri’s hit from the edge of the penalty area looked innocuous but it struck defender Timm Klose before looping over goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

The game had seemed destined for a draw once Ozan Tufan’s second-half penalty had cancelled out Andreas Weimann’s well-worked opener on 30 minutes.

Both sides seemed content for a point after Tufan scored after 72 minutes but fortune favoured Hull at the death.

Arveladze said: “This result is all about the crowd. They were so special. We needed energy and the fans helped us as everyone worked so hard.

“They (supporters) pumped us up and made sure we kept going until the last time.

“What an atmosphere we had. They poured it on to the boys and the boys did not stop trying.

“It’s not good to go behind and then come back, but this is a credit to the boys and for the fans, who have seen their players keep going all game.

“We were maybe lucky (with the winning goal) but he (Seri) got the second ball and was there to score the goal, and that is very important.”

Nigel Pearson was unhappy with Dean Whitestone’s decision to award Hull’s penalty after substitute Benjamin Tetteh was adjudged to have been fouled inside the box.

He said: “It’s not pleasant viewing, let’s just put it like that. I’m afraid the penalty is not good to view. It’s just very frustrating.

“I’m not particularly in the best mood. I think we played pretty well and could have managed the ball a bit better in the second half.

“It’s a bit of a travesty to come away from here with nothing, but that’s the nature of football.

“We passed the ball really well in the first half and created good chances on the flanks. We didn’t really look in too much danger.

“The fans have seen some decent performances, in many ways, but we’re talking about the wrong things again – and that’s the problem.”

Pearson added: “There’s lots of things that I liked about the performance but we just didn’t have a clinical edge to our passing in the second half.

“The pivotal moment is the penalty and then a deflection like that doesn’t give you a chance.”