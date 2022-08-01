Search

01 Aug 2022

On This Day in 2020: Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth after PL relegation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 7:25 AM

Eddie Howe left his managerial role at Bournemouth by mutual consent on this day in 2020.

The former Cherries defender led the south coast club in more than 450 games in two managerial stints across more than a decade.

Howe stepped away from the club following Bournemouth’s Premier League relegation, with the club’s five-year stay in the top flight coming to an end.

“Having spent a total of 25 years with the club as both a player and a manager this decision, made together with the club, is one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make,” said Howe.

“Although the affection and love I have for this football club will always remain, we collectively feel that now is the right time for the club to go in a new direction.

“Bournemouth will always be in my heart, but I firmly believe now is the right time for the club to have a change.”

Howe took Bournemouth from League Two to fully-fledged Premier League side, a rise comprising three promotions in six seasons.

Their final term in the top-flight contained 22 defeats however, leading to an 18th place finish and relegation.

Scott Parker took over at Bournemouth, while Howe later replaced Steve Bruce at Newcastle, in November 2021.

