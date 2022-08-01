Football rumours: Everton plotting Idrissa Gueye return

What the papers say

Transfer talks are ongoing between Everton and Paris St Germain as they look to bring Idrissa Gueye back to Goodison Park. The Times says Toffees manager Frank Lampard is looking to boost his reinforcements in the middle, with the 32-year-old believed to be surplus to the French side’s requirements. Gueye moved to PSG from Everton in 2019.

Newcastle have enquired about Leicester winger Harvey Barnes. The Daily Mail reports the move comes after the Magpies had a bid for Barnes’s Foxes team-mate James Maddison turned down.

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic, according to the Mail. The 25-year-old is rumoured to be available for around £17million as the Red Devils begin to plan for a potential future without Cristiano Ronaldo.

The paper also suggests United have placed RB Salzburg forward and Newcastle target Benjamin Sesko on their list of options. The 19-year-old Slovenia international’s agent held talks with the club last week.

Social media round-up

Cesare Casadei 'eyed up for Prem move' after Inter Milan reveal their asking price https://t.co/btYPcgRBtP — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 31, 2022

Manchester City starlet could follow cult hero father in joining Stoke City this summer #MCFC https://t.co/pocVI4Uuq3 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 31, 2022

Players to watch

Frenkie de Jong: Spanish outlet Sport says Chelsea are set to make an offer for the Barcelona midfielder.

Timo Werner: The Blues have offered the 26-year-old striker to Real Madrid, according to Marca.