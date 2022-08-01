Search

01 Aug 2022

Live – England’s Lionesses celebrate Euro 2022 triumph with fans

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 12:18 PM

  • Players and fans are gathering in Trafalgar Square to toast Sunday night's victory over Germany at Wembley.
  • Substitutes Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scored to secure England's first major tournament since the 1966 men's World Cup, and first ever in women's football.
  • The final was watched by a European Championship record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium, and by 17.4million on television.

1115 – No more words needed as Alessia Russo sums up the mood.

1100 – Former England defender Anita Asante believes Sunday’s win can push women’s football in England to new levels on and off the pitch.

“From a football perspective, psychologically it is really empowering to know you are the dominant team in Europe at the moment and can play anyone and win,” she told the PA news agency.

“People talk about inspiring the next generation but it is beyond that now. There are boys, girls, men and women of all ages that have got really behind and felt connected to this England side.”

That is backed up by the television viewing figures announced by the BBC on Monday morning, peaking at 17.4million on BBC One with an average of 11million, and more on the iPlayer and online.

That is in addition to the crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium, an all-time record for either a men’s or women’s European Championship.

1055 – As well as taking over one of London’s most famous landmarks for the day, Sarina Wiegman and her squad were earlier awarded the freedom of the city.

1050 – Jill Scott is not letting that medal out of her sight.

1045 – While the players make their way to Trafalgar Square, let’s take another look at how the celebrations started.

1040 – Gary Lineker has welcomed Beth Mead to the exclusive club of England players to win the Golden Boot at a major tournament – she is in good company.

1035 – “English people can drink!” – the Lionesses’ Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman is learning from the “crazy” celebrations so far.

1025 – The bus carrying England’s squad has departed their team hotel for the trip to Trafalgar Square.

1020 – Good morning. England are celebrating their Euro 2022 triumph with fans in Trafalgar Square the morning after their thrilling extra-time win over Germany at Wembley. Stay here for all the latest on the scenes in the capital.

